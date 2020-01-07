85-year-old accused of shooting roommates pleads not guilty to murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - An 85-year-old woman accused of shooting her two roommates appeared in court Tuesday.

Beverly Jenne pled not guilty to murder and assault in the first degree. Police say Jenne shot sisters Janet and Angela Oyuga on December 19th - killing Janet.

All three were living in a home that Jenne used to own.

The new owner says the victims had entered into a rent-to-own agreement and agreed to have Jenne stay with them until she found another place.

Just last week, the home caught fire-destroying everything.