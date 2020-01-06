US military mistakenly circulates letter suggesting they’d remove troops from Iraq

ARLINGTON, VA DECEMBER 20: Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark Milley exits after an end of year press conference at the Pentagon on December 20, 2019 in Arlington, Virginia. Esper and Milley fielded questions on a wide range of topics, including the situation in North Korea and a recent Washington Post referred to as the "Afghanistan Papers." (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The top US general said Monday a letter suggesting the US would withdraw troops from Iraq was released by mistake and poorly worded, telling reporters “that’s not what’s happening.”

Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley sought to address the confusion that began after the leak of aletter to the Iraqi government from US Command in Baghdad suggesting US troops would be withdrawn from the country.

“That letter is a draft. It was a mistake, it was unsigned, it should not have been released … (it was) poorly worded, implies withdrawal, that is not what’s happening,” Milley said.

“It’s an honest mistake … it should not have been sent,” he added.

