Trying to get to the Seahawks vs. Packers game? It’ll cost you

SEATTLE — Trying to fly to the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field to catch the Seahawks vs. Packers live Sunday?

Well, it’ll cost you big bucks.

Q13 News took a look at different travel and sports ticket websites to see how much it would cost to get to Green Bay for Sunday’s NFC Divisional Playoff game.

A round-trip ticket, a two-night hotel stay and a single ticket for the matchup aren’t cheap. But, if you have the gumption and the funds, it’s doable.

Here’s what we found:

Cost Breakdown

The flight

It’s not easy or cheap to fly to Green Bay. According to Expedia.com, the cheapest ticket available that leaves Saturday and comes back Monday – giving you enough time to experience a bit of the city- is $734.

The journey is harrowing. The cheap ticket requires one stop on the way there and two stops on the way back, with a travel time of over 10 hours each way.

If you’re looking for an easier way, there’s not much. We couldn’t find any nonstop flights to Green Bay leaving Saturday. One-stop at more reasonable hours costs over $1,000, according to Kayak.com.

The hotel

A two-night hotel stay in Green Bay for the game is a little less expensive than the flight. But it’s not cheap, either.

The most inexpensive stay is at Green Bay’s Economy Inn at $199 a night, according to Expedia. Of course, this hotel is out by the airport. And it’s about $400 for two nights.

Hotels near Lambeau Field are quite a bit more. We saw nightly stays up to $3,000 at some of the pricier hotels. The cheapest we found within blocks of Lambeau Field is the Tundra Lodge at $410 a night.

Game tickets

Tickets to Lambeau for the game range in price from $169 a seat, up to more than $350, according to StubHub. The cheaper seats are nose bleeds, while something middle of the field will cost you.

If you’re looking for a real deal, cheaper tickets seem to be available on Craigslist.org. However, that leaves the buyer susceptible to scams and the hassle of dealing with a non-licensed seller.

Total cost

We figure the cheapest a person can get a round-trip ticket to Green Bay, a two-night hotel stay and a ticket to the game is about $1,300. That’s not including food, transportation and anything one might buy at the game. Even the most budget-conscious Hawks fans might have trouble doing the whole thing for less than $2,000.

Expensive, to say the least. But to see the Hawks take on Aaron Rodgers in January at Lambeau Field? Maybe it’s worth it?

