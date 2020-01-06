× Troopers searching for driver after pedestrian is killed on U.S. 101 near Shelton

MASON COUNTY — One person has died after they were hit by a car on U.S. 101 just north of Shelton Sunday night.

According to Washington State Patrol, a driver was heading southbound on U.S. 101 and drove onto the shoulder, hitting and killing a pedestrian. The driver then took off.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Troopers believe the vehicle on the run is described as a white Chevrolet Astro van.

It happened just before 8 p.m. near California Avenue. The road was fully block for hours, but has since opened.

The crash remains under investigation.