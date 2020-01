Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STEVENS PASS, Wash. – Heavy snowfall and downed trees forced WSDOT crews to shut down Stevens Pass Monday afternoon.

The department says about a dozen trees were downed due to snow and crews are working to clear them from the roadway. US-2 is closed from Stevens Pass summit to Coles Corner.

It's getting DEEP! 15" overnight, 18" in 24hr, and it's still stacking up fast! Welcome back powder, so nice to see you! #stevenspassion pic.twitter.com/7lCkj15F8M — Stevens Pass (@StevensPass) January 6, 2020

There is no estimate for the reopening of the highway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.