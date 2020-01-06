Seattle Squeeze 2.0: Expect delays, shuttle buses and crowded light rail trains through downtown Seattle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE – Monday will mark the first weekday rush hour commute for Sound Transit Light Rail since starting Connect 2020 Construction.

People riding transit through downtown Seattle are told to expect delays, shuttle buses and crowded trains. Trains will run every 12 minutes.

The biggest service disruption through the 10-week construction project - which will close the downtown transit tunnel - will be noticed at Pioneer Square Station.

Travelers will need to make a transfer via a new center platform. For safety, bikes will not be allowed at Pioneer Square Station, according to Sound Transit. People with bikes will need to exit at University Street or International District/Chinatown.

It’s recommended passengers allow extra time, at least 30 minutes for their light rail commute. Pay attention to signage and direction from Sound Transit staff ambassadors.

Seattle, King County and State transit officials say Connect 2020 is part of a bigger picture to manage the “Seattle Squeeze,” a term coined for the city’s rapidly growing population.

When construction is complete, the existing tunnel will be connected to East Link and in 2023 light rail is planned to expand to 10 new East King County stations.

This past weekend free shuttle buses replaced light rail service at downtown Seattle Stations, with riders picking back up on light rail service at SoDo Station.

Transit ambassadors wearing teal vests pointed riders in the right direction from the free shuttle buses to light rail.

Two additional light rail closings are planned for February 8-9 and March 14-15.

Sign up for Rider Alerts and go to the Connect 2020 website for more information.