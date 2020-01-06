Lowland snow possible this weekend as colder, drier weather pattern approaches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- It's a rainy Monday on tap for western Washington, and that rain could turn to lowland snow by the weekend.

Temperatures start off in the mild mid 40s and will end up near 50 Monday afternoon.

We've got a Winter Storm Warning in the Cascades above 3,000 feet that's set to expire at 4 p.m. for Stevens and Snoqualmie passes. But precipitation will continue into the evening. It'll just switch over to rain, and pass conditions will go from snow and ice to sloppy and slushy.

Snow levels climb to 5,000 feet Tuesday and then drop to 1,000 by Friday.

This weekend, a “lowland snow event” is possible as we transition to a much colder and drier weather pattern next week. We're watching Saturday night into Sunday morning most closely -- a particular area of concern is the typical convergence zone spot between Seattle and Everett.

The area in Snohomish County looks to be centered on Everett and Arlington. As the area dries out overnight and cold air moves in from the Fraser River Valley in British Columbia, we’ll see a quick chance for snow in South King County and the Tacoma area. There’s also a chance those north winds could push up onto the Olympic Mountains, helping to trigger some snow along the Strait of Juan de Fuca to give some snow to Port Angeles and Sequim and perhaps Port Townsend.

Winter is here - and the start of this week is looking wet and sloppy.

FORECAST

Monday: Rain at times & breezy, high near 50.

Tuesday: Rain at times & breezy, high near 50.

Wednesday: Showers, a few breaks of sun. Highs 45-50, lows in the 30s.

Thursday: Showers & sunbreaks. Highs mid 40s, lows upper 30s.

Friday: AM showers, PM rain. Highs mid 40s, lows upper 30s.

Saturday: Rainy periods. Snow possible above 1,000 feet. Highs 40-45, lows mid 30s.

Sunday: AM snow potential above 1,000 feet, cold rain showers near sea level. Highs 35-40, lows near freezing.

