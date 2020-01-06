IKEA agrees to $46 million settlement in death of 2-year-old California boy

In its largest settlement ever, IKEA has agreed to pay $46 million in the death of a 2-year-old boy from California.

The child died in 2017 after an IKEA dresser tipped over and suffocated him.

In 2016 IKEA recalled 17.3 million dressers for tip-over dangers. Nine children have died and many others were injured.

The child’s parents sued the furniture company in 2018, saying they were unaware of the recall and faulted the company for not notifying them directly. The family claimed because they used their IKEA credit card, the company had their contact information on hand and should have been more aggressive when notifying people of the recall.

The recall was centered around the Malm dresser but includes more than 100 products.

If you have one of those dressers purchased before July of 2016 and have not anchored the dresser to the wall, this is what IKEA says you can do:

You can request a free anchor kit from IKEA and install it yourself.

You can contact IKEA and have someone come to your home to install the kit for you for free.

You can return the product to the store for a refund or request that IKEA pick it up from your home for a refund, again free of charge.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, a child dies every two weeks when a piece of furniture, TV or appliance falls on them. IKEA has since remodeled the dressers to meet safety standards.

IKEA released a statement Monday, saying in part “we remain committed to working proactively and collaboratively to address this very important home safety issue. Again, we offer our deepest condolences.”