Husband dies trying to save wife from fire in Kent

Posted 10:45 AM, January 6, 2020, by , Updated at 11:02AM, January 6, 2020

KENT, Wash. — A husband and wife were killed Monday morning when a mobile home caught fire in Kent.

Firefighters were called around 8:30 a.m. to the fire on the West Valley Highway just north of W. James St.

A man who lives with a couple in the home saw the smoke and called 911. The husband returned home and went inside to try to rescue his wife who is disabled.

Firefighters knocked down the fire and found a man and woman dead inside.

It’s unclear what caused the fire. No further details have been released.

