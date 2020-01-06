55-year-old man taken to hospital after road rage shooting in Kent

KENT, Wash. — A man was taken to a hospital Monday morning after a road rage altercation led to a shooting in Kent.

According to Kent Police, officers responded about 7:25 a.m. to an ARCO gas station in the 21200 block of 84th Avenue North, where a 55-year-old man said he had been shot in the leg after a road rage altercation.

He was stabilized at the scene and taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Investigators learned that the shooting was related to a road rage incident and that the shooting suspect fled northbound in a sedan. The make and model are unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call police. The 21600 block of 84th Avenue North will be closed while police investigate.