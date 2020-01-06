19-year-old shot dead inside Federal Way apartment complex

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. – A 19-year-old man was found shot to death inside a Federal Way apartment complex Monday morning, according to police.

Police say they got reports of gunshots near Silver Shadow Apartments on Pacific Highway South just before 10 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the victim inside a car and tried to save him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Federal Police are calling it a homicide and are investigating. There is no suspect information.

The identity of the victim hasn’t been released.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the police.

