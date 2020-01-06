1 dead, 1 hurt when car shears off power pole, crashes into house and catches fire

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. — One person was killed and another injured after a car sheared off a power pole, crashed into a Mountlake Terrace home and caught fire.

South Snohomish County firefighters were called around 7:45 a.m. to the home at 220th St SW and 44th Ave W, just south of Mountlake Terrace High School.

According to firefighters, the car sheared off a power pole, went through a fence, crashed into a house and caught fire. One person inside the car died.

A woman in the house was taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

The bottom half of the utility pole was sheared off and the top half was being held up by the attached power lines. The road was closed while crews worked to repair the pole.

It was unclear what caused the car to crash. Police are investigating.