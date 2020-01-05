Win or Go Home: Seahawks head to Philadelphia for NFC Wild Card showdown

Winter storm bringing nearly a foot of snow across the Cascades by Monday

Posted 11:47 AM, January 5, 2020, by , Updated at 11:49AM, January 5, 2020
SEATTLE – A front will continue to work its way through Western Washington bringing us rain, wind and mountain snow this week.

Expect scattered showers throughout the Sunday. Winds will remain elevated, especially to our north where a Wind Advisory is in effect for Island, Jefferson, Whatcom and Skagit counties until 6 p.m.

For the Cascades, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 4 a.m. Monday and then a Winter Storm Warning will be in effect through 10 p.m. Monday.

About 8 to 12 inches of snow is expected in the passes from Sunday to Monday. This will lead to dangerous driving conditions.

A warm front will lift through the area Monday and Tuesday bringing us a soggy start to the workweek and warmer afternoon highs in the lower 50s. Snow levels will climb to 4,500 feet on Monday.

A break in the rain by midweek before another system late in the week and weekend.

