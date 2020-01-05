Metcalf, Lynch power Seahawks past Eagles during 17–9 Wild Card win

SEATTLE – The Seattle Seahawks advance to the divisional round after topping the Eagles in Philadelphia during Wild Card Weekend.

Both Russell Wilson and the Eagles were stymied on offense early. After trading quick three-and-outs, Seattle had the first opportunity to score, but Jason Myers’ 35-yard field goal attempt was blocked.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks secondary kept Philadelphia in check, and Myers’ second try was good as both teams struggled for points. Carson Wentz left the game in the first quarter after taking a hard hit to the back of his head and wouldn’t return, leaving the offense to veteran Josh McCown.

Eagles tackle Fletcher Cox punished a drained Seahawks offensive line and harassed Wilson all game, and kicker Jake Elliott connected with a 46-yard field goal to tie it.

Big gains by DK Metcalf and David Moore set up Marshawn Lynch to power himself into the endzone in classic “Beast Mode” fashion, breaking the scoring drought and giving Seattle a seven-point lead at the half.

Philadelphia opened the second half with a 32-yard reception to Zach Ertz and a 20-yard pass interference call on Tre Flowers that put the Eagles deep in Seattle territory, but the Seahawks defense regained composure in time to hold the run to a field goal.

Wilson found Metcalf on a spectacular 53-yard catch who muscled it in for a TD, while the Eagles had to settle for another field goal to keep the club within one score.

A visibly hobbled McCown continued to play without much success, but another big pass interference call on Flowers put Philadelphia in scoring position but the Eagles couldn’t convert and turned the ball over on downs.

A first down connection to Metcalf sealed the game.

Seattle will face the Packers in Green Bay next Sunday at 3:40 p.m. on Q13 Fox.