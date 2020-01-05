Eastbound Snoqualmie Pass reopened; chains still required for drivers

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. – Eastbound I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass has reopened Sunday afternoon after heavy snowfall forced crews to shut the road down, according to WSDOT.

The department says the road was closed at MP 47, about 13 miles east of North Bend, for about an hour after several cars spun out and crashed.

FINAL UPDATE: EB I-90 is open at MP 47 abut 13 miles east of North Bend. Chains are required on all vehicles except AWD/4WD in both directions. This is what things looked like earlier when EB was closed. pic.twitter.com/rmk9kOVlJe — I-90 Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) January 5, 2020

The shutdown caused major delays, but the road was reopened around 1:35 p.m.

The winter storm system is expected to drop up to a foot of snow by Monday.

Chains are still required on all vehicles except AWD/4WD.