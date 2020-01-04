Two robberies in less than 30 minutes in King County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In less than 30 minutes, two gas stations in King County, about two miles apart from each other, were robbed at gun point.

Around 7:50 Friday night, a man held up the 76 Gas Station on the 13000 block of Interurban Ave, right off of I-5 in Tukwila.

“He just pointed a gun at me and started banging it on the counter. So, I gave him the money,” said Deleana Nickelson.

Nickelson worked the counter Friday night. She says the incident happened so fast.

“I was in shock. It wasn’t real. It was happening,” she said.

About twenty minutes later, the same thing happened at the 711 on the 12800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way South in Skyway.

“Came up to the counter, demanded money, started banging his gun on the counter trying to get money fast. As he was doing that that he fired off a shot,” said Sergeant Ryan Abbott with King County Sheriff’s Office.

Q13 News spoke to the employees at the 711 working during the night of the incident. They say the man in the surveillance video from the 76 Gas Station is the same man who robbed them.

Investigators have not confirmed that, but say they want to get whoever is responsible fast.

“We need to get him off the street and into jail because he’s already proven that he is violent and that he’s not afraid to fire off his gun,” said Abbott.

Crimes Stoppers of Puget Sound is also offering a cash reward of up to $1000 for information that leads to an arrest. You can leave an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).