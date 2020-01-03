Winter Weather Advisory for the mountains Friday night and into Saturday

SEATTLE -- Rain and wind on the way Friday night! Plus, we’ve got a Wind Advisory up north for Skagit, Whatcom, Island, San Juan counties; near Port Townsend; and along the coast.

50 mph gusts are possible until 10 p.m. Sustained winds push 20-35 mph throughout the next several hours.

Tonight’s rain will be high intensity but short in duration, only lasting a few hours.

We’re in a pretty active weather pattern for the next week and every day has a chance of some rain– though no one day looks like it will rain all day long.

Snow levels fall tonight in the Cascades.  All the passes get about a foot of snow this weekend with a snow level hovering around 2,000 feet.

Winter Weather Advisory for the Cascades starts at 10 p.m. Friday and goes until 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Next week looks pretty soggy with rain at times and seasonal temps in the afternoons– but the mornings look about 5-8 degrees above typical January lows around 36.

