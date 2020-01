SEATTLE — Washington running back Salvon Ahmed is leaving school and entering the NFL draft following a junior season during which he was the Huskies’ leading rusher.

Ahmed rushed for 1,020 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. He served as a backup to Myles Gaskin for his first two seasons before moving into the starting role this year.

Ahmed is the third Washington offensive player to declare early for the NFL draft, joining quarterback Jacob Eason and tight end Hunter Bryant.