× Seahawks Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner get AP All-Pro honors

Two Seattle Seahawks earned All-Pro honors, the Associated Press announced on Friday.

Linebacker Bobby Wagner was named to the first team for the fourth year in a row. He’s the first Seahawk in history to earn AP All-Pro honors for four consecutive years.

This season, Wagner became the all-time leading tackler in Seahawks’ history.

“He has played sensational football,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. “He has done everything we’ve asked him to do. He’s consistent as anyone could ever be. He’s been tough throughout and he’s leading the whole crew.”

Quarterback Russell Wilson was named to the All-Pro second-team. It’s the first time he’s received All-Pro honors.

Wilson threw 31 touchdown passes in 2019 along with a career-low five interceptions.Last month, Wilson and Wagner were both named to the Pro Bowl squad as well.