Seahawks help tackle homelessness, carrying out vision of former owner Paul Allen

RENTON, Wash — As the Seahawks get ready to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs, they’re already scoring big for local families facing homelessness.

Before he passed away, Seahawks owner Paul G. Allen donated $30 million to the cause. In early 2020, his vision will become a reality.

The Gardner House is expected to open in March with 95 apartments, offering families affordable and stable housing.

On the first floor of the new building will be the Allen Family Center, offering services to help prevent families from ending up on the streets. It’s a team effort from the Seahawks, Mercy Housing, Mary’s Place, Child Care Resources, and Refugee Women’s Alliance.

“It really just shows it’s more than football for this team,” said Marcia Wright-Soika, Director of Philanthropy at Mercy Housing. “And that they’ve been focused on how can they help all year round.”

In 2018, crews broke ground on the ambitious housing effort in South Seattle. Last month, Seahawks star linebacker Bobby Wagner wanted to see it for himself.

He connected with Ryan Green, who regained custody of his daughter thanks to Mercy Housing.

“It’s cool to be able to inspire people to give back. Not just with your money, but your time,” Wagner said.

When Wagner visited that day he invited the families to practice, and then surprised them with Seahawks gear as well as tickets to see the team play.

When the players ran out of the tunnel, Ryan and his daughter got to experience it from the field.

“It’s a dream come true,” Ryan said.

Learn more about the campaign. The Seahawks will match donations – dollar for dollar – up to $20,000.