Police surprise boy injured in Burien store crash with toys, donations

Posted 9:47 PM, January 3, 2020
BURIEN, Wash. -- A 2-year-old boy is still in the hospital after being injured when a van crashed into the Ross Dress for Less store in Burien last month.

For the last couple of weeks, emergency responders have collected donations and toys for 2-year-old David, and Friday was the big delivery.

"I was just very affected by the crash that David was involved in and I just sent out a county-wide email just asking for donations," said King County Sheriff's Office Deputy Nicholas Cainn. "And as police officers all of us work to help people, and I just knew we could all rally around this little boy."

In addition to many, many toys, they raised about $3,000 that they will also give to David's family.

If you're interested in donating to help David's family, a GoFundMe page has been set up.

