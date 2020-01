× LimeLight Pet Project: Meet Charlotte and Flora

SEATTLE – Q13 is partnering with the LimeLight Pet Project to help Charlotte and Flora get adopted.

They are sister cats from PAWS Cat City who are looking to be adopted together.

Both are a little shy, so the pair will do well in a home that is willing to give them time to come out of their shells.

If you are interested in adopting Charlotte and Flora, reach out to PAWS Cat City.