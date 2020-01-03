Father of women allegedly shot by 85-year-old roommate is ‘confused and disturbed’ by case

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — The family of the two Kenyan women who were allegedly shot by an 85-year-old woman is speaking out for the first time.

William Oyuga, the father of Janet and Angela Oyuga, told Q13 News Friday it’s very difficult to talk about the case and says he and his wife are still processing the news.

“Very shocked… confused and disturbed,” he said.

Janet and Angela Oyuga were shot inside their Federal Way home Dec. 19, 2019. Janet was killed.

Court documents say the suspect, 85-year-old Beverly Jenne, was the original owner of the home but lost it to foreclosure. However, the sisters allowed her to stay in the home because she told them she had nowhere else to go.

Loved ones of the sisters say it was a good deed gone horribly wrong, leaving one sister dead and the other severely injured.

Just this week, the home caught fire, destroying everything the two sisters owned. On Friday, William Oyuga, who lives in Kenya, said his life is destroyed forever.

“I don’t think there can be any justice which would satisfy me because my daughter is dead,” he said. “All I want is my daughter’s body back here.”

Oyuga says the main priority right now is getting Janet’s body back to Kenya for burial. Janet worked for Amazon and as a caretaker before her death.

Friends of the sisters are holding a fundraiser Saturday at the True Vine SDA Church, 7465 S. 112th Street in Seattle. The fundraiser is from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Fire investigators say the cause of the massive flames that destroyed the home are still under investigation.