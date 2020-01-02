× Wind causes tree to fall on power lines in SeaTac

SEATAC — A road is closed after wind caused a tree to fall, hitting power lines in SeaTac Wednesday night.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, one of the power lines fell on an occupied vehicle. Two people were trapped, but not hurt. They both were freed after power was turned off by Seattle City Light.

Two other poles were damaged and all three need to be replaced. The road is closed from S. 128th to S. 140th on Military Road S.

Nearly 3,500 customers in the Highline and Riverton area were impacted by outages at its peak. As of 2:40 a.m. Thursday morning 301 customers are without power.