What to keep, what to purge, and how to update your closet on a budget

KIRKLAND, Wash. -- The start of a new year is a great excuse to purge the old and make room for the new, especially when it comes to your closet. We picked the brain of style blogger, Whitney Powell of WhitWanders.com, about the upcoming trends and how to incorporate them without busting our budgets.

Trend forecasts are predicting emphasized sleeves and feathers for the upcoming year. Powell believes that in the coming months, companies will find ways to offer the feather trend at a more budget-friendly price point than they are currently so it might be worth waiting a few months before incorporating it into your wardrobe.

Pantone has dubbed "Classic Blue" as the 2020 color of the year so look to add blue pieces to your repertoire (which shouldn't be hard for Seahawks fans, am I right?!)

The rule of thumb has been to purge items in your closet that you haven't worn in a year. Powell suggests you audit your closet every six months. To avoid feeling overwhelmed, set aside 30 minutes and go through one category at a time.

Challenge yourself to go through pieces that are in season, too. For example, if there's a coat taking up space in your closet, don't wait until Spring to get rid of it. Consider donating the piece now while there are others in need who could benefit from the coat that you no longer need.

