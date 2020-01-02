Semi hauling pipes overturns on I-5 at Alderwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. -- A semi hauling pipes overturned Thursday morning blocking northbound Interstate 5 at Alderwood.
The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. near the I-405 interchange. All lanes were blocked for nearly an hour until the semi was towed away.
The truck driver was taken with minor injuries to a nearby hospital, firefighters said.
Video from the scene showed large pipes in the median of I-5. Two lanes remained closed midday as crews worked to remove the pipes.
47.829807 -122.273376