Semi hauling pipes overturns on I-5 at Alderwood

Posted 10:58 AM, January 2, 2020, by , Updated at 11:35AM, January 2, 2020
LYNNWOOD, Wash. -- A semi hauling pipes overturned Thursday morning blocking northbound Interstate 5 at Alderwood.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. near the I-405 interchange. All lanes were blocked for nearly an hour until the semi was towed away.

The truck driver was taken with minor injuries to a nearby hospital, firefighters said.

Video from the scene showed large pipes in the median of I-5. Two lanes remained closed midday as crews worked to remove the pipes.

