Semi hauling pipes overturns on I-5 at Alderwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. -- A semi hauling pipes overturned Thursday morning blocking northbound Interstate 5 at Alderwood.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. near the I-405 interchange. All lanes were blocked for nearly an hour until the semi was towed away.

The truck driver was taken with minor injuries to a nearby hospital, firefighters said.

Video from the scene showed large pipes in the median of I-5. Two lanes remained closed midday as crews worked to remove the pipes.

