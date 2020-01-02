Seattle Public Library eliminates overdue fines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Seattle Public Library is joining several major library systems across the country and doing away with daily fines for overdue materials.

As part of the new policy, all outstanding fines are cleared. It's estimated that thousands of people who had their library accounts suspended because of fines will have their accounts reinstated and will be able to check out materials again.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan says everyone in the city deserves to have access to opportunity.

"We want to make sure that we bring as many people as we can into our library system," Durkan said. "Let them know they're welcome, and that we will never shut the doors because they can't afford to use a book."

There are still consequences if you don't return an item within two weeks after it's due. Your library account will be suspended until the item is returned or a replacement fee is paid.

The library says an item will be considered lost if it isn't returned after 31 days of it being past due.