Man pleads not guilty in Burien Ross crash that injured 11 people

BURIEN, Wash. -- The man accused of driving a van through a Ross Dress for Less store in Burien last month is being held on a $500,000 bail.

Lee Skelly pleaded not guilty Thursday to four counts of vehicular assault, reckless endangerment, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license.

Prosecutors say surveillance video shows him in a white van speeding from a parking spot and smashing through the store's front windows on Dec. 16, 2019. The incident stemmed from a shoplifting attempt and Skelly was acting as the getaway driver, officials said.

Eleven people, including a 2-year-old boy, were hurt. Officials say the boy will be in the hospital for at least another three months.