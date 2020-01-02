Heavy snow for the mountain passes Friday evening and into the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Rainy, windy and snowy on the passes for the long haul. Old Man Winter is here to stay!

We are now at the stage in Winter where we should really pay attention to the “dry moments” and get outside when we can. Friday is one of those dry periods during the day so enjoy!

A few inches tonight but most of this snow is Friday night into Saturday. Plan on Wintry conditions for A LONG TIME.... and late next week around the 12th those snow levels drop!!!! stay tuned!!!! #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/8Qh4vQKR5v — Walter Kelley (@Walter_Kelley) January 2, 2020

Friday evening will be very wet, gusty and heavy snow on the passes. Saturday will be sloppy with more rain, wind and pass snow.

It’ll be much cooler Saturday too, with highs only in the lower 40s. Sunday looks wet again with more mountain snow.

All of next week looks wet too and the computer models show some possible lowland snow around the 12. We will see and stay tuned.