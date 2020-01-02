Do you smoke? Then you can’t work for U-Haul in these states

U-Haul said it will stop hiring people who use nicotine in the 21 states, including Washington, where companies are allowed to consider tobacco use when making hiring decisions.

The company has 30,000 employees in the United States and Canada. The policy will not apply to current employees who may smoke or use nicotine in some other manner. And the new rule won’t apply to job applicants in most states.

But 21 states allow an employer to decline to hire someone based on their nicotine use, according to the company, and it will implement the policy in those states as of February 1.

The states are Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and Washington. The company’s corporate headquarters is in Phoenix.

“We are deeply invested in the well-being of our team members,” said a statement from Jessica Lopez, U-Haul’s chief of staff. “Nicotine products are addictive and pose a variety of serious health risks. This policy is a responsible step in fostering a culture of wellness at U-Haul, with the goal of helping our team members on their health journey.”

People seeking U-Haul jobs in those states will see statements regarding the nicotine-free hiring policy on applications, and will be questioned about nicotine use. In states where testing is allowed, applicants must consent to submit to nicotine screening to be considered for employment.

The company already had a no-smoking policy for its 167,000 trucks that it rents out to customers.