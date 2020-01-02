A 4.0 magnitude earthquake lightly shakes the Los Angeles area

Posted 8:12 AM, January 2, 2020, by
Data pix.

A magnitude 4.0 earthquake lightly shook the Los Angeles area early Thursday, striking in the ocean off coastal Southern California.

The quake began at 2:13 a.m. PT, centered in the Pacific Ocean about 15 miles south of Port Hueneme, a city roughly 60 miles west of downtown Los Angeles, the US Geological Survey says.

The quake produced light to weak shaking, the USGS says.

It felt like a quick jolt in Los Angeles-area communities such as West Hollywood, Marina del Rey and South Gate, people told CNN affiliate KABC.

No damage or injuries were immediately reported.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.