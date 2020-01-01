Snowplows used to remove tumbleweeds that blocked Washington highway for hours

RICHLAND, Wash. — An eastern Washington highway was closed for hours on New Year’s Eve after being covered by tumbleweeds.

According to the Washington State Patrol, SR 240 was closed late Tuesday until around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Troopers told KVEW that at least ten cars were buried under the brush, but no injuries were reported.

Up to 20-30 feet of tumbleweeds buried the highway in places.

#tumblegeddon After 10 hours of SR 240 being closed last night on New Year’s Eve, it was opened around 0430 thanks to @WSDOT_East We still have one abandon car trapped in the tumbleweeds that was found at daylight, luckily no one was in it. pic.twitter.com/df7XbnqafE — Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) January 1, 2020

Troopers said windy conditions caused the tumbleweeds to pile up causing a much larger blockage than normally seen.