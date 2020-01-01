Man at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor sentenced for knife assault

Posted 10:50 AM, January 1, 2020, by

A man living at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor was sentenced to nine years in prison for stabbing his wife’s boyfriend.

The Kitsap Sun reports Masson Warwick Manson pleaded guilty in November to two counts of second-degree assault for the Aug. 11 attack.

Manson’s wife was also injured as she struggled to take the knife away from Manson. He was sentenced Dec. 9.

The woman, who was a member of the Navy, wrote in court documents that she had suffered years of abuse from Manson and that the stabbing occurred in front of the couple’s daughter.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.