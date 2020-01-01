High winds atop Space Needle force cancellation of New Year’s fireworks show

Photo credit: Jose Moreno

SEATTLE — High winds forced the cancellation of the New Year’s fireworks show in Seattle.

As the clock struck midnight on Jan. 1, 2020, there were no fireworks at the Space Needle — only a 10-minute choreographed light show.

According to the Space Needle, the Seattle Fire Marshal said the fireworks show had to be canceled because of 38 mph winds at the top of the Space Needle. The winds were 10-15x higher than at the ground level.

The light show, in its second year, happened for ten minutes each hour starting at 7 p.m.

