High winds atop Space Needle force cancellation of New Year’s fireworks show

SEATTLE — High winds forced the cancellation of the New Year’s fireworks show in Seattle.

As the clock struck midnight on Jan. 1, 2020, there were no fireworks at the Space Needle — only a 10-minute choreographed light show.

Due to high winds, we are still unable to proceed with the fireworks display at 2:00am on January 1. Unfortunately, this calls for the cancellation of this year’s display. — Space Needle (@space_needle) January 1, 2020

According to the Space Needle, the Seattle Fire Marshal said the fireworks show had to be canceled because of 38 mph winds at the top of the Space Needle. The winds were 10-15x higher than at the ground level.

The Fire Marshall informed us that we were unable to fire due to weather conditions. The current wind speed is 38mph at the top of the Needle which is 10-15x the wind speed at the ground level. pic.twitter.com/mAqmRzX8dl — Space Needle (@space_needle) January 1, 2020

The light show, in its second year, happened for ten minutes each hour starting at 7 p.m.