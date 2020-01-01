Driver on the Street: Peace van

Posted 5:59 PM, January 1, 2020, by

TACOMA — “Driver on the Street” is a weekly segment in which Q13 photojournalist Michael Driver brings us meaningful and touching stories from our local communities.

In this installment, a little blue bus is delivering a very big message to people around the Puget Sound:

Data pix.

Do you have a unique/inspiring story to tell? Someone, something, an event you have in your community that you want to showcase because it’s a story that needs to be told? Send Michael Driver an email at driveronthestreet@q13fox.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.