2 rescued, 5 missing after crab boat sinks in Gulf of Alaska

DUTCH HARBOR, Alaska — Two people were rescued from a life raft and five others were missing after a crab boat sank in the Gulf of Alaska.

According to the US Coast Guard, the F/V Scandies Rose sank on Tuesday. The crew sent out a mayday from the 130-foot vessel around 10 p.m.

The Coast Guard used a helicopter and plane to search for the crab boat. Its last known location was near Sutwik Island, Alaska, about 170 miles southwest of Air Station Kodiak.

Two survivors from the boat were airlifted to safety after being found on a life raft.

Five others remained missing on Wednesday, the Coast Guard said. Rescuers continued to search a 300-square mile area for the others.

Winds were blowing over 40 mph causing 15 to 20-foot waves and low visibility, the Coast Guard said.

The vessel’s home port is Dutch Harbor, Alaska. It is managed by a Seattle-based company and seasonally works with a Seattle-based seafood wholesaler.

Crabbing is considered to be a very dangerous occupation. Seattle-based crab boat Destination sank in the Bering Sea in February of 2017. All six crew members were lost.