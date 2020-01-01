1 hurt, 1 arrested as cops witness shooting in Seattle’s Pioneer Square

SEATTLE — Police arrested a man after witnessing a shooting early Wednesday morning in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood.

According to Seattle police, officers were on patrol when they spotted the shooting shortly after 1:00 a.m. near Occidental Ave. S. and S. Washington St.

The person who was shot was taken with life-threatening injuries to Harborview Medical Center.

Officers arrested the suspect and are investigating what led to the shooting.

No further details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Tip Line at 206-233-5000.