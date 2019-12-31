SEASON OF GIVING: DONATE TO THE Q13 FOX SOCK DRIVE

Wind puts Space Needle’s New Year fireworks at risk

Posted 9:08 PM, December 31, 2019, by
Data pix.

SEATTLE -- While the weather was not the nicest for New Year's Eve, hundreds of people still gathered at Seattle Center in hopes of celebrating 2020 with the annual fireworks display.

Music, food and ice skating were all available to people Tuesday. However, the big focus was on the New Year countdown.

Organizers were keeping a close eye on wind speeds that threatened the big Space Needle fireworks show.

"They've gone off every year, and I have confidence they will again this year at midnight," said Deborah Daoust with Seattle Center.

