The best spots to ring in 2020 – and how to get home safely

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Whether you're single or have a family, there's plenty to do tonight to ring in the New Year. As you make plans consider some of the top spots of the year as voted on by Lyft riders throughout Seattle.

Rhein Haus is the most celebrated locally owned bar and is located in Capitol Hill, which received a Lyftie award for best late night neighborhood. Play bocce, grab some beers and share a pretzel with your best friends.

The Seattle Armory is in the shadow the Space Needle and isn't just a great place to warm up. Inside there's plenty to do for the entire family. The best part is that almost all of it is free, including the Winter Village & Train setup and bands performing on the Winterfest stage.

If you do venture out tonight, or any night in general, make sure to get home safe. If you use Lyft, you might get lucky enough to be picked up by Annette Gipson. She's been voted as the most inspirational driver of the year, and her enthusiasm is infectious. Her most Instagrammable spot in the city should come as no surprise to locals: Kerry Park is where Gipson took us to meet up with Lyft Regional Director Todd Kelsay.

“There are so many great things to get out and explore during the holidays, from watching sports with friends, going to the office holiday party, to personal celebrations with family and friends. It’s our goal to make sure everyone enjoys the festivities stress-free and arrives home with a sober ride. We encourage everyone to make a plan before they party, so they can return home responsibly,” said Kelsay.

Whether you’re watching from under the Space Needle, Gas Works Park, or your friend's balcony, plan ahead to take the stress out of finding a ride during peak times. Here are some tips for navigating the crush of New Year’s Eve:

Wait a couple of minutes - everyone will be calling their ride right after midnight, so enjoy some extra time with friends and family to see lower prices and faster ETAs. Walk a couple of blocks - if you're in a crowd of people it can be hard to call a ride or find the right car. Grab a friend and walk a few blocks away from the epicenter for a smoother pickup. Call an XL ride - you and up to five friends can share a ride with an XL ride.

Ellen Tailor features community inspiring events and causes every weekday morning on Q13 NEWS and online 24/7. To share your event or idea, email Ellen@q13fox.com and go behind-the-scenes with her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.