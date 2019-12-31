Teen climber rescued after falling 500 feet on Mt. Hood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT HOOD, Ore. -- A 16-year-old climber is alive after plunging 500 feet on Mount Hood.

Authorities said the teen was with a group of other climbers in the Pearly Gate area of the mountain just below the summit Monday morning when he fell to an area called Devil's Kitchen, about 10,500 feet up the mountain.

Rescuers got the call around 9 a.m., but it took four hours for crews to hike up and rescue the teen.

"This is a mountain, it's a technical mountain, this isn't a Sunday stroll," said Lt. Brian Jensen with the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office. "It's inherently dangerous and you know, going up there, you need to have the proper skill set and the proper equipment to do so safely. Doing so with anything less than that can, it can be dangerous."

The teenager hurt his leg, but otherwise was lucky to escape major injury.