Tacoma Police Spokesperson Loretta Cool retiring after 35 years

TACOMA -- Tacoma Police Spokesperson Loretta Cool is welcoming 2020 with retirement.

Cool is retiring after 35 years with the department. She's had many roles throughout her time with the city, the latest being the department's Public Information Officer.

Cool was the first woman to become a K-9 Officer of the force, and the first female entry team member on the SWAT team.

"It's been a fun ride, I've enjoyed it," Cool said. "Predominantly, I've had so much support that I didn't look at a lot of the things as obstacles. It was for me a challenge to see if I could do those things; learn, become as good as the people around me and hopefully pass that on to the people behind me. But yeah, it's been a good career."

Officer Wendy Haddow has been appointed as the department's new spokesperson.