Suspect dead, two officers hospitalized after a shooting in Federal Way

A suspect is dead, and two officers were rushed to the hospital Tuesday morning after a shooting in Federal Way.

According to the Federal Way Police Department, officers responded to a dispute call at an apartment complex on 14th Ave. S. around 12:15 a.m.

When officers arrived, they contacted a man inside a vehicle in the parking lot of the complex.

A short time later, shots were fired.

It is unclear at this time what led up to the shooting.

According to the Federal Way Police Department, the man inside the car died and two of officers were taken to local hospitals to be treated for injuries. Both officers are expected to survive.

The officers involved in the shooting will be placed on Administrative Leave, pending the results of an independent investigation by the Valley Investigative Team. This is standard protocol for an officer involved shooting.

This story will be updated when more information is available.