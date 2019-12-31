Judge sanctions Snohomish Co. deputy prosecutor for misconduct

EVERETT, Wash. — A Washington state judge has sanctioned a prosecutor for misconduct in a robbery and shooting case that resulted in the suspect being released.

The Everett Herald reported Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Rutherford has been ordered to apologize to the defense attorney, police and her Snohomish County colleagues.

A judge said Rutherford withheld and destroyed evidence, threatened a witness into testifying and repeatedly lied to the court.

Rutherford defended her actions in court documents, saying life circumstances including a medical procedure and a bereavement delayed her preparation for trial. She remains employed with the prosecutor’s office.