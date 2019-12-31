SEASON OF GIVING: DONATE TO THE Q13 FOX SOCK DRIVE

Free bus rides on King County Metro routes for New Year’s Eve

Posted 11:10 AM, December 31, 2019, by

King County Metro is offering free bus rides to New Year’s Eve celebrations across the county.

The rides are free from 7 p.m. New Year’s Eve through 4 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Free rides on Metro service are sponsored in part by Seattle Center, which draws thousands of people for New Year’s Eve festivities.

Rides will be free on:

  • Metro buses
  • Via to Transit Southeast Seattle (extended service until 2 a.m., Jan. 1)
  • DART
  • Seattle Streetcar (service extended to 1 a.m. on South Lake Union; First Hill offers regular service until 1 a.m.)
  • Community Van
  • Community Ride
  • Access paratransit

Fare is still required on:

  • Seattle Monorail (an important link between Seattle Center and downtown transit options)
  • Sound Transit Link light rail
  • Sound Transit Express buses
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.