Boy receives new 3D-printed hands for Christmas

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. -- An 11-year-old from Clarksville received a Christmas miracle in the form of new hands.

Gavin Sumner was born without most of his hands. Vascular disruption causes lack of blood flow to affected body parts. For Sumner, he is missing his left foot, most of both hands and 40% of his tongue.

Anthony Economos is the President of Bedstone Creative in Clarksville, an IT company specializing in 3D printing . When he heard about Sumner's predicament, he wanted to help.

"It takes a village," said Economos.

Economos and his team worked for months to get Sumner the functioning hands through 3D printing.

"His wrists will power the grasping mechanism," said Economos, "It took awhile for us to get it right, we had to do a hand model test."

Sumner was given the present as a surprise in front of the Montgomery County Mayor and loved ones last week.

"Now I can grasp things so much easier with one hand," Sumner said, "I'm still very much learning but they've been life changing for sure."

Bedstone Creative hopes to do more projects like this in the future.