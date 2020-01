Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- There will be gusty, mild and wet weather to ring in the New Year!

Seattle benefits from the Rain Shadow but the rest of Western Washington will be wet.

Wednesday will be breezy with passing showers with snow in the mountains. Thursday will be breezy and wet with more snow in the mountains.

Quite breezy on the last night of 2019. Stay safe but have a blast. #happynewyear #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/UxzioBOAzY — Walter Kelley (@Walter_Kelley) December 31, 2019

The weekend looks similar with passing showers, breezy conditions and a lot more mountain snow. Drive with care up there and Happy New Year.