Watch live: Procession, memorial service for Pierce County Deputy Cooper Dyson

TACOMA, Wash. -- A procession and memorial service will take place on Monday for a western Washington sheriff's deputy who died in a car crash while rushing to assist other officers last week.
Pierce County Sheriff's Deputy Cooper Dyson, 25, will be honored with a public service at 1 p.m. at the Tacoma Dome.
The street procession will begin at 11 a.m. at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Watch the procession live in the player below. (See the procession route here)
Dyson died on December 21 after his patrol car crashed into a commercial building while he was on his way to back up two fellow officers already dispatched to a house in Parkland for an urgent domestic violence call.
Dyson had been with the department since 2018.
He is survived by his 2-year-old child and his pregnant wife.
It was the first motor vehicle collision death of a Pierce County Sheriff’s deputy since 1941.
The department said a fund would be created in Dyson's memory.