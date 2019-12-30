SEASON OF GIVING: DONATE TO THE Q13 FOX SOCK DRIVE

Watch live: Procession, memorial service for Pierce County Deputy Cooper Dyson

Posted 9:42 AM, December 30, 2019
TACOMA, Wash. -- A procession and memorial service will take place on Monday for a western Washington sheriff's deputy who died in a car crash while rushing to assist other officers last week.

Pierce County Sheriff's Deputy Cooper Dyson, 25, will be honored with a public service at 1 p.m. at the Tacoma Dome.

The street procession will begin at 11 a.m. at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Watch the procession live in the player below. (See the procession route here)

Dyson died on December 21 after his patrol car crashed into a commercial building while he was on his way to back up two fellow officers already dispatched to a house in Parkland for an urgent domestic violence call.

Dyson had been with the department since 2018.

He is survived by his 2-year-old child and his pregnant wife.

It was the first motor vehicle collision death of a Pierce County Sheriff’s deputy since 1941.

The department said a fund would be created in Dyson's memory.

