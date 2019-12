RENTON, Wash. — Seattle Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks suffered a season-ending injury in Sunday’s loss to San Francisco.

Pete Carroll told reporters on Monday that Kendricks tore his ACL and will need surgery. Cody Barton has been Kendricks’ backup.

That wasn’t the only injury update. Carroll said wide receiver Jaron Brown sprained his knee and would be out for a couple weeks.

He also said Quandre Diggs has a good chance of playing this week.