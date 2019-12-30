Police: Body found during Puyallup fire investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PUYALLUP, Wash. -- Authorities say a man's body was found Monday while officials were investigating a string of fires in Puyallup.

Puyallup Police said a series of explosions were reported at about 5:45 p.m. on the Riverwalk Trail near East Main Avenue. Three separate fires were found in the area, and a man's body was located at one of the fires.

Officials say the man's death is considered suspicious but it's unclear if it was connected to the fires. A helicopter was being used to search the area, Puyallup Police said on Twitter.

This is a developing story and will be updated