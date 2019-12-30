Watch live: Memorial for Pierce County Deputy Cooper Dyson at 12:30p on JOEtv

NFL announces which teams Seahawks will play in 2020

Posted 10:33 AM, December 30, 2019, by , Updated at 10:46AM, December 30, 2019

A general interior view of CenturyLink Field before the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers at CenturyLink Field on December 29, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

SEATTLE — We’re counting on several more Seahawks games THIS season, but the NFL has announced Seattle’s 2020 opponents.

The full NFL schedule won’t be released until this spring, but we know that Seattle will play the usual division games and against the NFC East and AFC East next season.

Here are the teams that the Seahawks will face in 2020:

Home:

  • Arizona
  • Los Angeles Rams
  • San Francisco
  • Dallas
  • New York Giants
  • New England
  • New York Jets
  • Minnesota

Away:

  • Arizona
  • Los Angeles Rams
  • San Francisco
  • Washington
  • Philadelphia
  • Atlanta
  • Miami
  • Buffalo

Notes:

  • The Seahawks will play at Miami for the first time since 2012 and Buffalo since 2008
  • New England and the Jets will come to Seattle for the first time since 2012
