NFL announces which teams Seahawks will play in 2020

SEATTLE — We’re counting on several more Seahawks games THIS season, but the NFL has announced Seattle’s 2020 opponents.

The full NFL schedule won’t be released until this spring, but we know that Seattle will play the usual division games and against the NFC East and AFC East next season.

Here are the teams that the Seahawks will face in 2020:

Home:

Arizona

Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco

Dallas

New York Giants

New England

New York Jets

Minnesota

Away:

Arizona

Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco

Washington

Philadelphia

Atlanta

Miami

Buffalo

Notes: